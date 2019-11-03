Image caption A car, which had been shot at, hit a girl in Liverpool

A man arrested after a car, which had been shot at, hit a girl who was trick-or-treating has been released under investigation.

Shots were fired at a car on Sceptre Road, Liverpool, on Thursday. It then struck a 12-year-old girl, who was out for Halloween.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and has since been released under investigation.

Shortly after the crash, a man thought to have been driving the car arrived at hospital with a facial injury, Merseyside Police said.

His injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.