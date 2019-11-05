Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Five men and two women were arrested during the raids in Liverpool

A cannabis farm, industrial fireworks and more than £40,000 in cash were seized during a night of police raids in Liverpool.

Officers carried out the raids to target organised crime after a spate of recent shootings on Merseyside.

Five men and two women were arrested and a haul of drugs seized, including between 7 and 8 kilos of amphetamine.

Sgt Matt Hereford said the arrests would "put a serious dent into organised crime" in the area.

The crackdown followed 10 shootings on Merseyside last month, including an incident in which a 12-year-old girl was hit by a car when she was out trick-or-treating for Halloween, after the driver was fired at.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Several kilos of amphetamine were seized

The arrested people were held on suspicion of a variety of offences including possession of drugs, cannabis cultivation, money laundering and drug dealing.

A cannabis farm was found on Newdown Walk, Croxteth, while industrial fireworks were seized from the back of a van on East Prescot Road during a roadside check. The driver was reported to Trading Standards.

Officers seized more than £2,500 in cash, scales, mobile phones and a diary which listed contacts around the country at a property on Petherick Road.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Thousands of pounds in cash was also found by officers

A van in the area was also found to contain between 7 and 8 kilos of amphetamine and £40,000 in cash

Sgt Hereford said: "The illicit production and supply of drugs supports and enables gun crime which can have devastating consequences.

"Merseyside Police will not tolerate gang activity in our communities."