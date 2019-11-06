Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by a marked police car on Grasmere Street just before 21:30GMT

A man has been arrested after being struck by a police car in Liverpool.

The man suffered a leg injury when he was hit by the marked vehicle just after 21:30 GMT on Tuesday on Grasmere Street in Anfield.

Merseyside Police said officers were investigating the incident but declined to explain the circumstances further.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was treated in hospital before being arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.