A gunman is being hunted in Liverpool after a man was shot in the back as he walked down the street.

The victim was hit as he walked along Richard Kelly Drive, near to Queens Drive, in Walton at about 21:50 GMT on Thursday.

The 43-year-old was taken to hospital and his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Merseyside Police is appealing to the public to help trace the gunman who is believed to have been on foot.

Det Insp Paul Speight said: "The force is committed to tackling gun crime, but we can't do it on our own.

"We need people from the community who may have any information which could help us to contact us."