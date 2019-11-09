Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Two handguns were found during police raids

Four men have been arrested after cash, guns and drugs were seized during raids in Liverpool following recent shootings.

About £30,000, two guns, cannabis and a "large bag of white powder" were discovered at three properties in the city on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

The men have been been held on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Supt Mark Wiggins said there had been "a number of firearms incidents in recent weeks" in the city.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption A large quantity of drugs was also seized

A 42-year-old man, from Walton, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and money laundering.

A 20-year-old man, from Hoylake, and a 28-year-old man, from Anglesey, have been detained on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis resin.

While a 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police said they were trying to "disrupt offenders intent on bringing violence to our streets"

Officers said the handguns, as well as ammunition, were found at a house in Southwood Road, Aigburth, the cash and white power were discovered in Walton and the cannabis in Old Swan.

Supt Wiggins said: "We have had a number of firearms incidents in recent weeks and months, and I want to reassure the public that the action taken yesterday is just one part of our ongoing efforts to disrupt offenders intent on bringing violence to our streets."

Last week, a 12-year-old girl, who was out trick-or-treating on Halloween, was injured when she was hit by a car after it had been shot at.