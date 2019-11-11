Liverpool

David Ball jailed for Bootle street row crossbow murder

  • 11 November 2019
David Ball and Lee Atkins Image copyright Police handout
Image caption David Ball (left) fired the weapon at Lee Atkins in Monfa Street, Bootle in May

A man who used a crossbow to kill a man after they had rowed in the street has been jailed for life.

David Ball, 50, shot Lee Atkins on Monfa Street, Bootle, on 6 May, shortly after he had accused the 38-year-old of nearly killing him in a crash.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

After sentencing, Det Ch Insp Gayle Rooney said Ball "chose to escalate a disagreement... to a sickening level of violence with tragic consequences".

The court was told that after the pair were separated by Ball's friend, Kevin Riley, the 50-year-old fetched the crossbow from Mr Riley's loft and returned to shoot Mr Atkins in the abdomen.

The 38-year-old died in hospital a few hours later.

After the hearing, Det Ch Insp Rooney said Ball's decision to arm himself had "not only cost a man his life and caused unspeakable suffering to all who knew Lee [but had also] cost Ball his liberty for a long time".

In a statement, Mr Atkins' family said the sentencing was "somewhat bittersweet, as despite preventing Ball from destroying any other families like he has with ours, we still do not have Lee with us".

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites