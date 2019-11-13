Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Craig Mitch made the comments while speaking on the Filthy Fellas YouTube channel

BBC MOTDx pundit Craig Mitch has apologised after a video of him making derogatory comments about Liverpool was shared on social media.

The video, from YouTube channel Filthy Fellas, shows Mitch using a swearword to describe the city and stating people there "don't know what a job is".

Apologising on Twitter, Mitch said the clip "from five years ago" was "banter" and did not represent his "actual views" of the city.

The BBC has declined to comment.

The footage was shared on Twitter in response to a comment Mitch tweeted during the match between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday.

It shows him discussing Liverpool with a fellow presenter and, after using a swearword to describe the city, making comments on the people who live there.

In a Twitter apology, he said: "These are not my actual views about a place I have a lot of respect for."

"Sometimes as football fans, we take banter too far.

"Back then, I did and I apologise for that."

Mitch began broadcasting as a football vlogger before joining the MOTDx team for the programme's launch in September, alongside main host Jermaine Jenas and fellow pundits Chelcee Grimes and Reece Parkinson.

Declining to comment, the BBC described Mitch as a "freelance contributor" to the show.

He has also contributed to radio station Talksport and is one of the presenters of the Football Association's YouTube channel.

Talksport has declined to comment, while the FA has been approached.