Plans for a new £500m Everton FC ground have received a "huge vote of support" from members the public, the club said.

In a public consultation, 96% of 43,000 respondents supported plans for a new stadium and community-led legacy project at Goodison Park, it said.

It added 98% of those in favour also liked the design of the 52,000-capacity Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The plans are expected to be submitted to Liverpool City Council before the end of the year.

The club hopes to host games at the new ground by 2023.

'Transformational'

"This is a really important milestone and having the level of support we have from the Liverpool City Region public means we can submit for planning before the end of this year with confidence," chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said.

She said the proposed waterfront stadium would provide the club with a "platform for growth" and was "vital to our long-term vision".

"This will be transformational, not only for Everton Football Club but also for north Liverpool and the wider city region," she added.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said the stadium would also improve the area's "dilapidated docklands which sit in one of the poorest areas of the UK".