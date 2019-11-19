Image copyright Gerard Woodhouse Image caption The letter was left in a Christmas postbox at the L6 Community Centre in Everton, Liverpool

A seven-year-old girl has written a letter to Father Christmas asking for a home and food for her family.

The letter was left in a Christmas postbox at the L6 Community Centre in Everton, Liverpool.

Local councillor Gerard Woodhouse, who opened the letter, said: "It was so upsetting to read."

"I know the children, and it's not right that a seven-year-old child is worrying about Christmas," he said.

The little girl writes: "Dear Father Christmas. Can you help?

"Can we have a home for Christmas? Mam wants us to be all together. Can you give us some food and can I have just a nice doll for Christmas? Thank you."

The letter appeared when the team at the community centre began decorating for the festive season.

They left the postbox in a cafe for visiting children to post their Christmas wishes.

'So upsetting'

Mr Woodhouse said the girl has two sisters aged four and 10 who currently live with a relative.

The community centre team is trying to help the family and may put them up in a hotel on Christmas Day.

He said the letter did not come as a surprise to him as "there is no-one around to support these children".

"It's only going to get worse," he said.

"A few weeks ago we were sitting down with a few of the kids from the centre. One child said, 'I just want to be warm this Christmas'.

"These kids know their parents have not got the money this year for presents.

"We are seeing first hand how difficult it is, and it is just so upsetting."