Image copyright L6 Community Centre Image caption Housing associations have been in touch to help rehome the girl's family, says councillor Gerard Woodhouse

A seven-year-old girl who wrote to Father Christmas asking for a home and food for her family is "really excited" she will get her wish after £6,000 was donated to a crowdfunding page.

The letter, which went viral, was left in a Christmas postbox at the L6 Community Centre in Everton, Liverpool.

Councillor Gerard Woodhouse said the donations would pay for three nights at a hotel over Christmas.

He said the girl was "very grateful" for the donations.

The community centre's foodbank and Christmas appeal on GoFundMe was inundated with pledges after the letter was posted on social media by Mr Woodhouse, who is also the centre's chief executive.

'Shocked over publicity'

The little girl wrote: "Dear Father Christmas. Can you help?

"Can we have a home for Christmas? Mam wants us to be all together. Can you give us some food and can I have just a nice doll for Christmas? Thank you."

Mr Woodhouse said: "She was really shocked her letter went national... but is really excited her family will be staying in a hotel over Christmas."

He said the girl was thrilled when he told her she would get the doll she asked Father Christmas for, too.

"She said 'wait until I show my friends at school'.

"She is a bright girl and knows money is tight."

Home help offer

The girl's mother, who is currently living in a hostel, told Mr Woodhouse she had "no idea" her daughter had written the letter and "can't believe" the response from wellwishers.

Mr Woodhouse said housing associations had also been in touch with the centre offering to help the family find a home.

He said early next year the charity would work with partners to help re-home the family and furnish it.

Mr Woodhouse said the letter did not come as a surprise to him and there were plenty of other families in need.

The remainder of the money raised would go towards providing hot food at the centre and helping other deprived families, he added.