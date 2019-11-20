Liverpool

Birkenhead cannabis farm worth over £1.7m found

  • 20 November 2019
Cleveland Street Image copyright Google
Image caption About 427 plants were found in a warehouse in Birkenhead, Wirral

A "massive" cannabis farm with a street value of more than £1.7m has been discovered at a warehouse on Merseyside.

The farm was found in Cleveland Street, Birkenhead, and included some 427 plants, police said.

A man from Liscard has been charged with cannabis production and is due to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said the "massive find" had removed "significant harm from the streets of Wirral".

He added: "Such a set-up creates such a risk of fire and flood to neighbouring businesses, and organised crime is funded by such reckless enterprises."

