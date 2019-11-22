Hillsborough trial on hold as juror hospitalised
The summing up in the trial of the Hillsborough match commander has been adjourned after a juror was taken to hospital "as a precaution".
Judge Sir Peter Openshaw is midway through his summing up of the six-week trial at Preston Crown Court.
Two jurors in the case have already been discharged.
Mr Duckenfield, 75, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans, who died in a crush at the ground in April 1989.
Sir Peter told the nine remaining jurors: "One of your number is not well.
"As a precaution an ambulance has been sent to take her to hospital.
"I think the better course is to wait and see if she is all right on Monday morning."