Hillsborough trial on hold as juror hospitalised

Image copyright PA Media Image caption David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans

The summing up in the trial of the Hillsborough match commander has been adjourned after a juror was taken to hospital "as a precaution".

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw is midway through his summing up of the six-week trial at Preston Crown Court.

Two jurors in the case have already been discharged.

Mr Duckenfield, 75, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans, who died in a crush at the ground in April 1989.

Sir Peter told the nine remaining jurors: "One of your number is not well.

"As a precaution an ambulance has been sent to take her to hospital.

"I think the better course is to wait and see if she is all right on Monday morning."