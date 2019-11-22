Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption The court heard Ellis was "motivated by sexual gratification"

A primary school teacher has been found guilty of sexually assaulting pupils at a school on Merseyside.

Charles Ellis, 60, of Upton, Chester, was convicted of ten counts of sexually assaulting girls aged between seven and 10 at Liverpool Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Ellis abused his position as a teacher at a school in Wirral by inappropriately touching the girls underneath their clothes.

Ellis will be sentenced on 19 December.

He was cleared of one charge of sexual assault.

The offending generally took place when a pupil was with Ellis at his desk or on his own, the CPS said.

Several pupils were assaulted on a number of occasions over a period of eight years.

'Position of trust'

Liverpool Crown Court heard one of the victims complained to a parent in 2013 and he was spoken to by police, but no prosecution was brought.

He was given further training about not touching children inappropriately.

But Ellis "motivated by sexual gratification" carried "abusing his position of trust" by touching girls inappropriately involving putting his hand on their backs under their clothing, touching bottoms under and over clothing and touching their legs, the court was told.

After his behaviour was reported by one of the victims the police again became involved and revisited the earlier report about his behaviour.

A member of staff had also twice reported feeling uncomfortable about his touching some of the girl pupils.

Ellis, who started at the school in 2002, was suspended in April 2017.

Merseyside Police have been approached for comment.