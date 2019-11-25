Woman shot at in front of girl in parked car in Dovecot
- 25 November 2019
A woman has been shot at in front of a four-year-old girl in a parked car on Merseyside.
Merseyside Police said shots were fired at the VW car on Aldwark Road in Dovecot, Liverpool at about 19:30 GMT on Sunday.
The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the girl was not hurt.
A police spokesman asked anyone with information about the shooting to get in touch.