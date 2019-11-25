Image copyright PA Media Image caption David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans

The jury in the trial of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has retired to consider its verdicts.

The seven women and three men were sent out at Preston Crown Court after hearing six weeks of evidence.

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw told jurors they "are under no pressure of time".

Mr Duckenfield, 75, of Ferndown, Dorset, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans, who died in a crush at the FA Cup semi-final.

Due to the law at the time, there can be no prosecution over the death of 96th victim, Anthony Bland, who died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.