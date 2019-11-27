Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stanlow oil refinery is the second largest facility of its kind in the UK

Hundreds of students at a university campus near an oil refinery could be killed in the event of a major accident at the site, an inquiry has heard.

The University of Chester is embroiled in a planning row amid warnings about the safety of its campus near Stanlow oil refinery.

Cheshire West and Chester Council warned of "enormous consequences" if there was an accident at the facility.

The university questioned why its site was being singled out for criticism.

The campus on Thornton Science Park, which opened in 2014, is home to the university's Faculty of Science & Engineering and houses about 600 students.

The inquiry is happening because the university failed to obtain retrospective planning permission to change the use of site, which was formerly a Shell research centre.

Essar Oil UK, which operates the refinery, said it was "surprising" the university did not seek advice from the Heath and Safety Executive (HSE) before buying the site.

Image caption The university opened its Faculty of Science and Engineering in 2014

In evidence submitted to the hearing, the HSE said it would expect half of the 600 students based at the campus to be killed if a "very large scale" accident developed. Others would face "serious harm".

The HSE's lawyer David Forsdick said. "Ignoring the full range of risks would be reckless. This is not a remotely appropriate location for a public use as a university facility."

The council's representative Martin Carter echoed the concerns.

He said: "The risk of a disaster may be low, but the consequences would be enormous. The council is simply not willing to run that risk".

However the university's lawyer Christopher Lockhart-Mummery QC maintained the site is a "safe environment" and said the council had previously given "undoubted reassurances" that planning permission was not necessary. The council denies this.

He also said the HSE's warnings "may well alarm" residents of nearby Ince village "quite needlessly".

About £43m of public money has since been invested in the site, which Mr Lockhart-Mummery said plays a "vital role" in the community.

The inquiry continues.