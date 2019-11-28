Image copyright PA Media Image caption David Duckenfield was in charge of policing the 1989 FA Cup semi-final

The jury in the trial of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield can return a majority verdict, a judge has ruled.

The seven women and three men have been deliberating since Monday afternoon at Preston Crown Court.

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw said he would now accept a verdict on which at least nine of the 10 are agreed.

Mr Duckenfield, 75, of Ferndown, Dorset denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

The supporters died in a crush at Liverpool's FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium on 15 April 1989.

Due to the law at the time, there can be no prosecution over the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland.

This is because he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.