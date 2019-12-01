Image copyright Google Image caption Merseyside Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward

A woman was dragged into bushes and raped in a "shocking attack" in Liverpool city centre.

The attack, in Great Homer Street, near student accommodation, was reported at 03:40 GMT, said Merseyside Police.

The force said the victim, aged in her 20s, was approached and attacked from behind.

A member of the public saw the attack and the man fled towards Great Nelson Street. The force has appealed for more information.

'Extremely traumatic'

Police described the man as white, 5ft 8in (1.72m) tall, in his early 20s, and wearing a dark, padded jacket with a hood.

"We're carrying out extensive inquiries into this shocking attack, and our specially-trained officers will be fully supporting the victim following her extremely traumatic experience," Det Insp Ben Dyer of Merseyside Police said.

"The incident took place near to student residences, and we have been visiting and dropping letters in to all those who live nearby."

He said he wanted to "assure the community that we are gathering information and will be providing a presence in the area".

He urged anyone with information to contact the force.