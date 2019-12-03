George Bala Lloyd-Evans: Men guilty of killing Liverpool fan in fight
- 3 December 2019
Two men have been convicted of killing a Liverpool fan in a fight hours after the club's Champions League triumph.
Father-of-two George Bala Lloyd-Evans, 33, also known as Bala Evans O'Rourke, was stabbed in the chest in Back Colquitt Street in the city on 2 June.
Ramal Edwards, 19, was found guilty of murder while Kieran Perry, 25, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter at Liverpool Crown Court.
The pair, both of Toxteth, will be sentenced on 17 December.