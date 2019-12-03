Image caption Five men and two women were held in raids on four homes in Kirkby

Seven people have been arrested in police raids targeting the supply of drugs and guns on Merseyside.

The five men and two women were held on suspicion of drug and firearms offences after searches at four homes in Kirkby earlier.

Three guns, five grenades, 10 kilos of Class A drugs and £34,000 in cash were found in previous raids linked to the operation.

An Audi car and £2,000 were seized in the latest raids.

Image caption Five hand grenades and guns and ammunition were found in previous raids

Assistant Chief Constable Ian Critchley said the investigation began after local people raised concerns about drug dealing in the Westvale and Tower Hill areas.

He said: "These arrests send out a clear message to those involved in gun crime - we will not let anyone create fear in our communities.

"The action we have taken today has been made possible thanks to members of the public who have taken a stand and given us information.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information about those involved in gun crime, or where guns are being stored, to contact us."