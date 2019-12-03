Image copyright Google Image caption Florence Melly Community Primary School in Walton will reopen on Monday

A school in Liverpool has closed for the rest of the week after a suspected norovirus outbreak.

Florence Melly Community Primary in Walton will reopen on Monday after staff made the "difficult decision".

The building will undergo an industrial deep clean in the meantime, the school said.

Deputy head teacher Aaron Leach said the decision was not taken lightly and made "with the children's best interests at heart".

He added: "We take our duty of care very seriously and firmly believe that closing the school is the best course of action to keep them safe and well."

In a letter to parents and carers, Mr Leach apologised for the inconvenience caused but said the decision was made following discussions with Mersey Care's Community Infection Control Team and Public Health England in order to prevent the virus spreading.

The closure comes six weeks after two Merseyside schools were hit by norovirus outbreaks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.

Rock Ferry Primary School in Wirral temporarily closed after 100 children were struck down with the infection, while a number of children were also taken ill at Millstead School in Everton.

Skip Twitter post by @Flomellynews SCHOOL CLOSURE. The following letter will be sent home with your child at the end of the school day. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/S83bYrYNl8 — Florence Melly Community Primary School (@Flomellynews) December 3, 2019 Report

What is norovirus?

Sometimes known as the winter vomiting bug, norovirus is the most common cause of stomach infections in the UK, affecting all ages.

It is estimated that between 600,000 and one million people become infected each year.

The virus causes sudden onset of nausea followed by vomiting and diarrhoea.

The illness is not generally dangerous and most people make a full recovery in one or two days.