Image caption The five men were charged after seven people were arrested in Kirkby, on Tuesday

Five men have been charged after drug and gun crime raids by police in Merseyside.

The men and two women were detained on suspicion of drug and firearms offences after searches at four homes in Kirkby on Tuesday.

Merseyside Police said the five men are due to appear before magistrates in Liverpool later.

The women, aged 31 and 32 and both from Westvale, have been released from custody while investigations continue.

The raids also led to the seizure of an Audi car and £2,000.

It comes after three guns, five grenades, 10 kilos of Class A drugs and £34,000 in cash had been found in previous raids.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Five hand grenades and guns and ammunition were found in previous raids

Assistant Chief Constable Ian Critchley said the investigation began after local people raised concerns about drug dealing in the Westvale and Tower Hill areas.

The five men charged:

Anthony Nash, 35, of Bracknell Close, Westvale, Kirkby, is accused of conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess Class A drugs with intent to supply

Terrence Nash, 34, of James Holt Avenue, Westvale, has been charged with conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess Class A drugs with intent to supply

Dennis Boyton, 42, from Grantham Avenue, Westvale, faces a charge of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Paul Leonard, 40, of James Holt Avenue, Westvale, is accused of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs with intent to supply