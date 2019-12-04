Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A volunteer whose name was on the email apologised and claimed his computer was "hacked"

A football club is being investigated over an email which told a charity it would only work with it if it had "nothing to do with Muslims".

International Learning Movement, which provides overseas aid, asked Ashville FC in Wirral if it could collect money outside the ground on match days.

A reply from the club's email read: "We are interested as long as it has nothing to do with Muslims."

Cheshire FA confirmed it was investigating.

The charity described the email, which has been seen by the BBC, as a "direct form of discrimination".

One of its members, Kurt Davies, said it was "disgusting" and the person who had approached the club in the first place was a Muslim and "very upset and shocked" by the response.

'I was hacked'

The message was sent from an email address carrying the non-league football club's official title and the name of club volunteer Tony Buckley.

Mr Buckley, who said his family set up the club in 1949, claimed the email account was "hacked".

He said: "I can only apologise. I would never do that and those are not my views. I was hacked and I had to change all my passwords."

Mr Buckley added the charity would be welcome to fundraise outside the ground in Cross Lane, Wallasey.

Ashville FC's senior and youth teams play in the West Cheshire Football League and Youth Leagues of Wirral District.

Cheshire FA said it "strongly condemns all forms of discrimination" and any fans and participants who believe they have been subjected to discrimination or abuse should report it to the organisation or the Kick It Out charity.