Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found in a "distressed state" in Great Homer Street

A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Liverpool city centre.

The woman, in her 20s, was found in a "distressed state" after the alleged attack in Great Homer Street in the early hours of 1 December.

She was approached from behind and dragged into bushes, Merseyside Police said.

The 23-year-old man from Kensington has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Saturday.