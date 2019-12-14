John Lennon's sunglasses sell for £137,000

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The glasses of John Lennon (with Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney) formed a distinctive part of his image

A pair of John Lennon's sunglasses have sold for £137,500.

The Beatles star left the round-rimmed glasses in the back of Ringo Starr's Mercedes in the summer of 1968.

Former chauffeur Alan Herring, who sold them at auction at Sotheby's in London, said he noticed at the time that they were damaged.

"I asked John if he'd like me to get them fixed for him. He told me not to worry they were just for the look," he said.

Image copyright Sotheby's Image caption The green-tinted sunglasses were missing a screw but Lennon said they were "just for the look"

Mr Herring said he never did get them fixed. They were sold to an unnamed bidder on Friday.

The sale included other Beatles' memorabilia, including a necklace with cowbells worn by George Harrison, which sold for £10,000.

"For my family's sake, it makes sense for me to say goodbye to my collection now while I can still tell all the stories behind everything," he said.