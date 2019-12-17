Brothers jailed for Liverpool fan's stab death

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Ramal Edwards and Kieran Perry were jailed for 22 and 11 years respectively

Two brothers who killed a Liverpool fan in a "senseless act" after the club's Champions League win have been jailed.

Father-of-two George Bala Lloyd-Evans, 33, was celebrating in the city centre when he was stabbed in the chest in Back Colquitt Street on 2 June.

Ramal Edwards, 19, was convicted of murder after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court and will serve at least 22 years.

Edwards' brother, Kieran Perry, 25, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 11 years.

Judge Mr Justice Jonathan Swift described the killing as a "senseless, despicable act".