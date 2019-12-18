Image copyright PA Image caption Liverpool FC built a new and larger Main Stand in 2016

Studies have been commissioned to consider building a new railway station next to Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium.

The idea has been mooted for many years but the club's recent plans to further expand the ground have renewed calls for better transport links.

The closest existing stations are Bank Hall and Kirkdale, which are both about 30 minutes away on foot.

The council-ordered studies will look at redeveloping a current freight-only route to accommodate passenger trains.

Bootle branch line is currently only open to goods vehicles and is the main rail entry and exit point for the Port of Liverpool.

Speaking to Liverpool City Council's environment and climate change select committee, Councillor Liam Robinson said: "The feasibility work has now been commissioned.

"Mixing passenger and freight traffic can prove difficult, but that does not mean it can not be done.

"You would probably need to electrify that line and we would then look at what stations there would need to be."

'Real demand'

The latest proposed expansion of the stadium would see 7,000 seats added to the stadium's Anfield Road end, raising the total capacity to 60,000.

Tuebrook and Stoneybrook councillor Joe Dunne said a station could help ease traffic problems caused by a greater influx of fans.

Mr Dunne said: "Is there a limit on where Anfield can expand at the moment because as it continues to expand there is going to be more congestion.

"There is a real demand for a rail stations in that area, even though I know it's a difficult issue."