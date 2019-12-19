'Helen's Law' bill included in Queen's Speech

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Helen McCourt was murdered as she walked home from work in Merseyside

Proposals for a law which would deny parole to killers who refuse to disclose the location of bodies have been included in the Queen's Speech.

The Prisoners (disclosure of information about victims) Bill, known as Helen's Law, recently ran out of time when the election was called.

However, it has been resurrected in the new Conservative government's agenda.

The bill is named after Helen McCourt, whose murderer Ian Simms has never revealed where her remains are.

Simms, 63, was jailed for life in 1989 after killing Helen McCourt as she walked home from work in Billinge.

He was told he would have to serve at least 16 years before he could be considered for parole.

Helen's mother, Marie, has campaigned for him not to be released until he says where her body was left.

Earlier in December, she spoke of her relief that the Parole Board's decision to sanction his release was to be reviewed.

She had previously said she feared the law would come too late for her, as Simms was likely to be freed before it was passed.