Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The line would run from St John's Beacon (highlighted right) to Central Library (highlighted left)

Plans to run the UK's "first permanent" city zip line from one of Liverpool's highest points to the top of the city's library have been submitted.

Zip World's proposal would see a line run from St John's Beacon to Liverpool Central Library.

The firm said it hoped to open the attraction in 2021.

The city council said discussions had been under way "for some time" to make sure the zip line did not interfere with the library's day-today operation.

Image copyright Zip World Image caption The firm currently runs three zip line attractions in North Wales

A spokesman said the authority was "delighted that they wish to use Central Library as the end point for the zip line".

"We have been in discussions for some time with Zip World - we have been really careful to make sure that the way it is designed will not interfere with the day-to-day operation of the library.

"Central Library is already a tourist attraction in its own right, and this will help further boost visitor numbers as well as providing a valuable income stream at a time when we have significant budget challenges."

The firm said this "will be the company's first zip line outside of Wales, and the first permanent city zip in the UK".

"The design will see two riders dispatched at a time in a sit-down style harness, travelling across the cityscape."

The company currently runs three zip lines in Snowdonia National Park.