Two 18-year-old men were injured - one critically - when their scrambler motorbike crashed with a car in south Liverpool.

It happened on Booker Avenue near to West Allerton railway station at about 20:40 GMT on Monday, police said.

Police believe the motorbike was travelling in tandem with another when it crashed with a VW Tiguan, carrying two children aged nine and 11.

Witnesses reported that neither of the bikes had any lights on.

The second bike stopped initially and then made off towards Mather Avenue.

Ch Insp Kevin Chatterton, of Merseyside Police, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the two scrambler bikes prior to the collision."