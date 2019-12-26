Image copyright Getty Images

A fugitive has been arrested during a Christmas Day meal in the Netherlands after five years on the run.

Daniel Burdett, 28, from Liverpool, sat down to dinner at a restaurant in The Hague when Dutch police arrested him, the National Crime Agency said.

He is facing 10 charges of conspiracy to import firearms and conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.

Mr Burdett will appear before Dutch magistrates and is set to be extradited to the UK.

The arrest was part of an investigation into a group thought to be using truck drivers to smuggle firearms and ammunition from the Netherlands to the UK, an NCA spokeswoman said.

Mark Spoors, NCA branch commander, said: "The arrest of one of our long-standing fugitives is a fantastic result."