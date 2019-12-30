Liverpool

Ellesmere Port man arrested over Christmas Eve attack

  • 30 December 2019
Chester Road, Little Sutton Image copyright Google
Image caption The assault happened on Chester Road in the Cheshire town

A man has been arrested over a Christmas Eve attack that left another man in a critical condition.

The 39-year-old victim remains in hospital with a serious head injury following the assault, which happened at 20:20 GMT on Chester Road in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

A man from Ellesmere Port has been arrested on suspicion of assault, Cheshire Police said.

He has since been released under investigation.

