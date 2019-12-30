Ellesmere Port man arrested over Christmas Eve attack
- 30 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested over a Christmas Eve attack that left another man in a critical condition.
The 39-year-old victim remains in hospital with a serious head injury following the assault, which happened at 20:20 GMT on Chester Road in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.
A man from Ellesmere Port has been arrested on suspicion of assault, Cheshire Police said.
He has since been released under investigation.