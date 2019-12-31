Image copyright Reuters Image caption Michael Cullen in just his swimming gear as he watched Everton against Bournemouth

A football fan famous for wearing only swimming trunks at matches is walking 1,000 miles for charity.

Everton supporter Michael Cullen, 55, is walking from John O' Groats to Land's End.

The Liverpudlian, speedomick, started in December and wants to raise £100,000 for community projects for disadvantaged young people.

He walked through Glasgow city centre on Christmas Day in his swimming trunks and a Santa hat.

Mr Cullen, who is carrying seven pairs of Everton-themed trunks for the trip, was treated to Christmas dinner but a few eyebrows have been raised by his attire.

Image copyright Michael Cullen Image caption Michael Cullen in a past fundraising effort during a game at Bournemouth

He said: "The police have come and seen me three times - they've just been dead concerned, they've been dead nice.

"They've just gone 'Are you OK?' because they think I might have just walked out of my house without my clothes and there might be something wrong.

"I'm like 'No it's fine, I'm OK, I'm doing my walk'. They just let me go on."

Mr Cullen hopes to make it to Liverpool on Sunday for the FA Cup Merseyside derby.

He earned his nickname after swimming the English Channel for charity in his trunks five years ago - then turning up to Everton's Goodison Park ground in the same outfit to raise money.