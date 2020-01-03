Image copyright Google Image caption The 46-year-old victim was found by police at Custley Hey in Stockbridge Village

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Merseyside.

The 46-year-old victim was found by police at Custley Hey in Stockbridge Village on New Year's Day following a report of concern for safety.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of a blunt force trauma and "mechanical asphyxiation".

Piotr Cichy, 48, of Custley Hey, has been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court later.

An investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police.