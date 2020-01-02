Image copyright Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption Ten people and three dogs were cut off by the incoming tide in four days

Four separate groups of people have been rescued off the coast of Wirral in recent days, prompting coastguards to issue a warning.

Three people were rescued by RNLI West Kirby at 14:00 GMT on 1 January after becoming stranded on Middle Eye.

It was the fourth time in four days people have been cut off by the incoming tide near Hilbre Island, Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team said.

It urged people to check tide times before going on coastal walks.

In total, 10 people and three dogs have been cut off by the tide in four days.

No-one was injured in any of the incidents and all the walkers were returned safely to West Kirby.

Michael Buratti, station officer for Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, said: "We urge members of the public who are visiting the coast for a walk to check the tide times before setting off and ensure you give yourself plenty of time to return before getting caught out by the incoming tide.

"In the event you do get into trouble or you see someone in difficulty, immediately dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."