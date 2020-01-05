Mark Roberts death: Man charged after fatal stabbing
- 5 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder after the stabbing of another man.
Mark Roberts, aged 52, was attacked at a property in Rakersfield Road, New Brighton, on New Year's Day, Merseyside Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound.
Ian Martyn Holden, 38, of Rakersfield Road, has been charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Monday.