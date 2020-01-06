Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The arrested man was later released without charge

Four police officers have appeared in court over the alleged assault of an arrested man.

Liverpool Crown Court heard PC Darren McIntyre is accused of an assault in Ainsdale, Merseyside in June 2019.

The 45-year-old and fellow PCs Garrie Burke, 43, Laura Grant, 34 and Lauren Buchanan-Lloyd, 24, have also been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The four are due to appear before the same court on 3 February.

Merseyside Police have previously said the arrested man, who was held on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, was later released without charge.