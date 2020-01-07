Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption The assaults by Dr Vijay Mahendran took place in the A&E department

A senior hospital doctor repeatedly groped nurses, including one at a dying patient's bedside.

Dr Vijay Mahendran was found guilty of seven counts of sexual assault on two nurses at Whiston Hospital, Merseyside

The judge told him: "Despite your clinical ability you have a deeply flawed sense of what is acceptable sexual conduct at work."

The 53-year-old doctor was given a 12-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months at Liverpool Crown Court.

Mahendran, of Score Lane, Childwall, Liverpool, was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work, 60 days rehabilitation activities and to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Judge Denis Watson, QC, said Mahendran "abused" his position at Whiston Hospital to carry out "blatant sexual harassment and assault".

"To those who you respect you can be kind and considerate and for those you have no respect you are utterly dismissive and treat them as worthless," he said.

It was hoped an "informal quiet word" would change his conduct but he was "quite impervious to such a suggestion".

'Slapped buttocks'

The judge said he had to pass a jail sentence but would suspend it after hearing Mahrendran had shared parental responsibilities for his two young daughters and was regarded by the probation service as a low risk of re-offending.

Christopher Stables, prosecuting, said six of the offences involved one nurse, while the other involved another nurse whose buttocks he slapped.

The court heard one "really quite shocking" offence occurred as a nurse and colleagues dealt with a cardiac arrest victim who was thought unlikely to survive.

Mahrendran "squeezed her buttocks" as she stood at the patient's head while his condition was being explained to family members.

One of the nursing sisters "dragged" him out of the patient's cubicle when she spotted what was happening and "gave him what for".

Jonathan Duffy, defending, said his client still denied the offences but respected the jury's verdicts and was "guilty at the very least of a terrible error of judgement which has had catastrophic consequences".