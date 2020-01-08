Image copyright @ajones_media Image caption The pedestrian, in his 80s, was seriously injured when he was struck by a police car in Spital, Wirral

A man has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a police car, Merseyside Police has confirmed.

The pedestrian, in his 80s, was struck by a marked vehicle on Church Road, Spital in Wirral at about 11:15 GMT.

He was flown by helicopter to the regional trauma unit at Aintree University Hospital.

Road closures are in place on Spital Road at the junction with Church Road to St Andrews Road.

The incident is to be investigated by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).