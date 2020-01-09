Image copyright family handout Image caption Tony Carroll, 70, died when he was struck by a police car on an emergency call in Liverpool on Christmas Day in 2018

A coroner has asked police to review vehicle dashboard warnings after a man was fatally struck by a speeding police car without its siren on.

Tony Carroll, 70, died when he was struck by a police car on an emergency call on Scotland Road, Liverpool on Christmas Day in 2018.

The blue lights were on but the officer failed to activate the vehicle's siren, Liverpool Coroner's Court was told.

Mr Carroll died from multiple injuries, the inquest jury concluded.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation in April 2019 cleared Merseyside Police of any wrongdoing.

It found "no indication any officer may have behaved in a manner that would justify the bringing of disciplinary proceedings".

Pram on its side

Mr Carroll had been drinking in the Throstle's Nest on 25 December before leaving the pub at 18:40 GMT.

He did not use the pedestrian crossing outside the pub "for reasons unknown" but instead crossed the carriageway walking down the central reservation, the hearing was told.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Carroll had been drinking in the Throstle's Nest on Christmas Day 2018

At that moment, two Merseyside police officers were responding to reports that an intoxicated woman in charge of a baby had passed out at the side of the road, and a pram was on its side.

Mr Carroll, dressed in dark clothing, stopped and checked for oncoming traffic before stepping onto the carriageway, still looking towards oncoming traffic.

As he did so, he was hit by the police vehicle travelling at 47mph, the inquest found.

Senior Coroner Mr Andre Rebello said in his report: "Action taken by this police officer was to action blue lights, and what he thought was sounding sirens - although sirens were not actually activated along with deploying blue lights".

He asked police to consider improving police dashboard siren warnings and sent a report to prevent future deaths to the National Police Chiefs' Council.

The inquest jury was told that police, fire and ambulance services are allowed to exceed speed limits when responding to an emergency but there is no requirement for sirens to be activated when doing so.

Mr Carroll's family said they were "absolutely devastated" by his death and called for a review of current legislation.

"We think that is a very dangerous combination, as a police vehicle may be driving at excess speed but with no requirement that a visual or auditory warning is given to pedestrians and other road users."

A force spokesman said: "This was an extremely tragic case and on behalf of Merseyside Police I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Mr Carroll's family for their loss."