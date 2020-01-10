Image copyright Caroline Jackson/Facebook Image caption Caroline Jackson was upstairs and unaware of son Aidan's siezure

The parents of a teenager who suffered a seizure while chatting online have thanked his friend who called emergency services from 5,000 miles away.

Aidan Jackson, 17, was talking to his friend in the USA from his bedroom in Widnes on 2 January when he had a fit.

His friend, 20-year-old Dia Lathora from Texas, alerted police in the UK.

The first Aidan's parents, Caroline and Steve, knew of the emergency was when police and an ambulance turned up, the Liverpool Echo reported.

They rushed upstairs to find their son "extremely disorientated".

Ms Jackson, 48, said: "We were at home watching TV and Aidan was upstairs in his room. The next thing we noticed was two police cars outside with flashing lights.

"I assumed they were in the area for another reason and then they ran up to the front door.

"They said there was an unresponsive male at the address. We said we hadn't called anyone and they said a call had come from America. I immediately went to check on Aidan and found him extremely disorientated."

Aidan had a seizure in May 2019 and is waiting for a new appointment following the latest incident.

"We are extremely thankful for what Dia did and shocked that we could be downstairs and not know anything was happening," Ms Jackson added.

"Dia had our address but didn't have any contact numbers, so it was amazing she managed to get help from so far away.

"I've spoken to her and expressed our thanks - she's just glad she could help.

"Aidan is a lot better and hopefully everything is OK when he has his appointment at the hospital but he's doing well."

Ms Lathora told the Liverpool Echo: "I just put my headset back on and I heard what I could only describe as a seizure, so obviously I started to get worried and immediately started asking what was going on and if he was OK.

"When he didn't respond I instantly started to look up the emergency number for the EU. When that didn't work I just had to hope the non-emergency would work, it had an option for talking to a real person...and I can't tell you how quickly I clicked that button."