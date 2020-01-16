Image copyright LDRS Image caption Wirral Council planners have asked for more detail about the mural

A mural of a football team's badge painted on the side of a home has divided opinion in a village.

Ben Harrison's tribute to Tranmere Rovers was created by an artist in Oxton, about a mile from the Merseyside club's ground, without him seeking planning permission.

One neighbour said the village was "not a football community", while another said the mural "doesn't do any harm".

Wirral Council said it had asked Mr Harrison to provide more details.

The Rovers supporter told the Local Democracy Reporter Service that he could "appreciate you can go out and consult, but you get too many people involved".

"Sometimes, you have got to be brave," he said.

"We don't want to offend anyone, we've used one of the best artists in Merseyside."

'Completely inappropriate'

Artist Paul Curtis, who created the well-known For All Liverpool's Liver Birds mural, said it was inevitable that not everybody would like the work, but added: "You can say that about anything."

"If I had painted an elephant, is everyone interested in elephants?"

"I know there have been a lot of people who have walked past who aren't interested in football but still like the look of it."

Image copyright Peter Byrne/PA Wire Image caption Paul Curtis, who created the mural, also created a famous wall painting in Liverpool

One resident, who asked not to be named but lives nearby, said it was "completely inappropriate" and would "lower the value of the properties".

"This is not a football community. This area thrives because of the lack of football involved."

However, another neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he liked the image.

"You walk down the hill and it just brings attention to it.

"It doesn't do any harm - it is a badge that goes back many years."

A Wirral Council spokesman said a planning officer had been sent to inspect the piece, which was still being completed.

"In the meantime, we will require additional information to establish whether it complies with planning regulations," he said.