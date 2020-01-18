Image copyright @LoveLifeLossTom Image caption The wall collapsed on Thursday evening

A developer has rejected an MP's claim that work on his project was responsible for the collapse of part of Chester's city walls.

Chester's Labour MP Chris Matheson said safety warnings about digging so close to the wall had been ignored.

But developer Max Williams said the MP was "jumping to conclusions" over Thursday's collapse.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is investigating the cause of the collapse, which suspended development.

Mr Williams, the operations director of developer MJW Group, said he was "greatly saddened" by what had happened and relieved nobody was hurt.

'Appalled'

He added: "We are disappointed that Mr Matheson has jumped to conclusions hours after the collapse without having any of the facts.

"We have contacted Mr Matheson asking him to consider the facts and if he would meet us to discuss in detail exactly what happened leading up to the collapse, I am sure if he did so he would very much like to retract his statements to date."

After the collapse, which happened behind Newgate Street near the walkway leading from the Grosvenor Shopping Centre, Mr Matheson said: "I am appalled that the company carrying out development on this site has not exercised the care and diligence that we expect to see in such close proximity to this iconic ancient monument."

A council spokesman said on Friday: "Early indications appear to show that earth was removed from the bottom of the city walls."

Chester is the only city in Britain that retains the full circuit of its ancient defensive walls.

The city walls, parts of which are almost 2,000 years old, are the oldest, longest and most complete in Britain, according to Visit Cheshire.