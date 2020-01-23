Prescot teen shooting: Five boys arrested over attempted murder
Five boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of a teenager on a residential street.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the stomach on Station Road in Prescot at about 16:50 GMT on Monday.
He remains in a stable condition in hospital, Merseyside Police said.
The boys, aged 14, 15, 15, 16 and 17, were arrested during a series of early morning raids in Knowsley and Liverpool.
They have also been held on suspicion of possession of a firearm and of a bladed article.
Appealing for information and CCTV footage, Det Insp Sabi Kaur said he hoped the arrests "send out a clear message to those involved in gun crime".