Dame Judi Dench hails Merseyside's new Shakespeare theatre
Actress Dame Judi Dench has described her "excitement" as construction begins on a new £27m Shakespeare theatre on Merseyside.
Cranes have moved to the site in Prescot, which will be home to the Shakespeare North Playhouse.
The 350-seat replica Elizabethan theatre has been mooted as the third point in a "Bard triangle" connecting London and Stratford-upon-Avon.
Shakespeare is long believed to have visited Prescot.
There is no firm evidence for the playwright's movements in the area, but it did boast the only purpose-built Elizabethan theatre outside London during his lifetime.
It was built in 1593 and was possibly used as a base for actors who had left capital when theatres were closed during the plague.
Dame Judi, who is patron of Shakespeare North, said: "It is the excitement of seeing something new and experiencing something that perhaps you never thought of.
"Everyone should be able to follow the Shakespearean triangle. London to Stratford-upon-Avon to Prescot. How exciting is that."
The new theatre is due to open in 2022.