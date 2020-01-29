Image copyright CFRS Image caption Firefighter Andy Jones arranged a whip-round after reading about the theft online

A mum's "faith in humanity" has been restored by a kind-hearted stranger who had a "whip-round" to replace her son's stolen "dream Christmas present".

Three-year-old Bobby was "absolutely devastated" when his electric police bike was taken from outside their home in Warrington, Victoria Marshall said.

After reading about the theft online, Penketh firefighter Andy Jones asked his crew to pitch in and buy a new one.

A delighted Bobby was given the bike at Penketh Fire Station on Tuesday.

Ms Marshall said she had got her son the toy after he asked for it "for six months" and he had been "riding on it regularly" before it was taken.

The original bike, which cost £180, was stolen from the communal area near her flat in Chapelford on 12 January.

Image copyright CFRS Image caption Ms Marshall said the firefighters had "saved our Christmas from being remembered as an unhappy one"

Her neighbour wrote about the theft on social media and her post was seen by Mr Jones, who said when he "read about what had happened to little Bobby, I immediately wanted to help him get his bike back".

After raising the money for a replacement from colleagues, he got in touch with Ms Marshall to offer the new toy.

"For strangers to have bought my son such an expensive bike has restored my faith in humanity," she said.

"I don't know anyone at Penketh Fire Station.

"I tried to give Andy some money to contribute towards the cost of the bike but he refused to accept any."

She added that the firefighters had "saved our Christmas from being remembered as an unhappy one".

"Bobby is so happy to have his beloved motorbike back and to be able to ride around pretending to be a policeman again.

"Seeing my little boy smiling again... was a really happy ending to a very upsetting past few weeks."

Cheshire Police said the theft was being investigated and asked anyone with information to get in touch.