Image copyright Police handout Image caption One of Daniel Glassey's victims was a serving police officer

A volunteer officer who was given an award for policing threatened his former partners with rape and made their lives a "living hell".

Daniel Glassey was named 2018 Cheshire Special Constable of the Year but behind closed doors he "tormented, violated and abused" two ex-partners.

At Cheshire Crown Court, the 30-year-old, from Warrington, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and harassment.

He has been jailed for 27 months.

Glassey, of Dale Lane, Appleton, joined Cheshire Constabulary in August 2017.

The force said Glassey started barraging his first victim with "vile" calls and text messages when she left him in June 2018.

Unknown to her, Glassey had already started a new relationship with a serving Cheshire Police officer in March 2018.

Glassey began abusing and controlling his new partner until a work colleague noticed he had phoned her more than 100 times and reported it to police in April 2019, the force said.

"To many of his colleagues Glassey was a well-respected and committed volunteer," Det Con Leanne Brundrett said.

"But behind closed doors... he made his victims' lives a living hell.

"He tormented, violated and abused them both physically and emotionally" and even threatened to rape them, she added.

Glassey was jailed on 24 January and will now be subject to a fast-track hearing for gross misconduct.