Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Michael Stone abused the girl for a period of 12 months in the 1990s

A high school teacher has been convicted of grooming and sexually abusing a young pupil after lessons and on day trips in his car.

Michael Stone, of Frodsham in Cheshire, began abusing the girl when she was 12 at Lee Manor High School on Merseyside, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

She kept the abuse secret for decades before confiding in her partner after seeing a documentary about paedophiles.

Stone, 68, was convicted of nine counts of indecent assault and indecency.

The former computer studies teacher's abuse spanned 12 months at the school, previously known as Netherley Comprehensive, in the 1990s.

After the first time he kissed and sexually assaulted her in the computer room he told her "no one could ever know about this", the court heard.

He went on to assault her after getting her to stay behind after lessons and also took her out in his car for outings to a secluded beauty spot, Hale Lighthouse.

'Dirty and ashamed'

The jury heard that there was no charge relating to Stone having sexual intercourse with the child in his home because there was a time limit for the appropriate charge to have been brought.

Sarah Holt, prosecuting, said he had "targeted and groomed" the girl, by buying her perfume for her 13th birthday, and being there for her "when things were difficult at home".

"He was nice to her, took an interest in her and treated her like an adult," she said.

However, as time passed the girl began to feel "dirty and ashamed" and after having a child of her own she realised what had happened was wrong.

Stone denied all the offences, only admitting to giving the girl "pecks" on the cheek about a dozen times.

Judge Gary Woodhall told Stone it was "inevitable" he would face a period in jail and he will be sentenced on 7 February.