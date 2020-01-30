Image copyright Google Image caption Unilever's factory in Warrington is now working at "less than half capacity", the firm said

Manufacturing giant Unilever should "explore all options" before it shuts a 136-year-old washing powder factory in Cheshire, a union has said.

Last week the firm announced a review and potential closure of its site in Warrington, which makes Persil and Surf, putting 123 jobs at risk.

It cited a "sustained and irreversible decline in demand" for powder in favour of liquids and laundry capsules.

Warrington North MP Charlotte Nichols called on Unilever to "save" the site.

'Tooth and nail'

Jon Strachan, from Unilever, said the site was now running at less than half its capacity as a result of a "sustained and irreversible decline in demand" for washing power, with consumers switching to liquid and gel capsule detergents instead.

He said it had made "considerable efforts" to address the site's challenges, such as investing in new innovation, promotions and reducing costs, but a review of the site's future was "now necessary".

The GMB union, which represents Unilever workers, has joined forces with Ms Nichols "to fight tooth and nail" to protect workers and find alternatives to closing the "seminal location in British manufacturing history".

"The site has been operating for 136 years and has a proud record and history," Eamon O'Hearn, GMB national officer, said.

He added it would be working closely with the company "to explore all options".

Ms Nichols said the announcement was "of great concern" for workers.

She said along with GMB, she had called on Unilever to "save its historic Warrington factory".

Laundry gel capsules and liquid detergents are manufactured in its Port Sunlight factory, the firm said, which is unaffected by the review.

The review is expected to take about four weeks.