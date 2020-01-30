Liverpool

Helen McCourt's mum in legal bid to block daughter's killer's release

  • 30 January 2020
Helen McCourt Image copyright PA
Image caption Helen McCourt was murdered by Ian Simms in Billinge, Merseyside, in 1988

A woman whose 22-year-old daughter was murdered has begun legal proceedings to block the release of her killer.

Ian Simms, 63, who murdered Helen McCourt in Billinge, Merseyside in 1988, is due for release from jail after the Parole Board rejected an appeal by the justice secretary.

Papers requesting a judicial review have been lodged by Marie McCourt at the High Court.

The Parole Board confirmed the case was now "under judicial review".

Image copyright PA
Image caption Ian Simms, pictured here in 1988, was jailed for murder

