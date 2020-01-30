Helen McCourt's mum in legal bid to block daughter's killer's release
- 30 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman whose 22-year-old daughter was murdered has begun legal proceedings to block the release of her killer.
Ian Simms, 63, who murdered Helen McCourt in Billinge, Merseyside in 1988, is due for release from jail after the Parole Board rejected an appeal by the justice secretary.
Papers requesting a judicial review have been lodged by Marie McCourt at the High Court.
The Parole Board confirmed the case was now "under judicial review".