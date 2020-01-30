Image copyright PA Image caption Helen McCourt was murdered by Ian Simms in Billinge, Merseyside, in 1988

A woman whose 22-year-old daughter was murdered has begun legal proceedings to block the release of her killer.

Ian Simms, 63, who murdered Helen McCourt in Billinge, Merseyside in 1988, is due for release from jail after the Parole Board rejected an appeal by the justice secretary.

Papers requesting a judicial review have been lodged by Marie McCourt at the High Court.

The Parole Board confirmed the case was now "under judicial review".